Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor message 'thought and prayers' amid Uttarakhand glacier burst

As India mourns the loss of lives of those affected by the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident, Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood shared messages of hope and sent their prayers to those suffering.

The tragedy took place as the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in the Chamoli district of the Uttarakhand state on Sunday. The glacier then triggered an avalanche that created a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. It washed away hydroelectric stations, leaving at least seven people dead and 125 missing, who are feared dead.

Kareena wrote, "Sending prayers for the safety and well being of those affected by the terrible tragedy unfolding in #Uttarakhand."

Akshay Kumar wrote, "Terrifying visuals of the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand, thoughts and prayers for everyone’s safety Folded hands."

Ajay Devgn wrote, "Is it our worst fears on climate extremes that are closing in on us? My thoughts & prayers are with the people of #Uttarakhand at this crucial hour. Hope we rescue as many as possible Folded handsFolded hands"

Sara Ali Khan wrote, "Praying for the safety of the people of Chamoli. Hope those stranded or missing are rescued and brought home safe soon. Strength to them and to the rescue teams to cope with this disturbing tragedy #Uttarakhand."

Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Very disheartened to hear about the glacier burst in Chamoli. Praying for everyone's safety. #Uttarakhand Folded handsFolded hands"

Very disheartened to hear about the glacier burst in Chamoli.

Shahid Kapoor wrote, "Prayers for all those effected in Uttarakhand. A beautiful state with wonderful people. Have shot there many a times. Folded hands"

Earlier, actors Shraddha Kapoor, Sonu Sood and Dia Mirza had expressed their concern and anguish at the tragedy.

Shraddha Kapoor tweeted: "Distressing to hear about the glacier breaking off in #Uttarakhand Praying everyone’s safety there."

Sonu Sood wrote: "Uttarakhand, hum aapke saath hai (we are with you)."