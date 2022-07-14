Deepika Padukone's lookalike stumps the internet, fans say 'She can open Deepika's phone through face ID'

A lookalike of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has internet obsessed. Fans of the actor have been scrolling through the pictures on the Instagram handle of one Rijuta Ghosh Deb, who is a digital content creator, just to confirm their hunch. And indeed, they conclude, Deb bears a striking resemblance with Padukone, particularly with respect to the eyes. Netizens have been sharing collages of the two's images to compare them side-by-side.

Fans have been commenting "Thought this was Deepika Padukone fr" and "For once i thought it was Deepika Padukone" in the comments section of Rijuta's images.

One joked, "I think you'll be able to open deepika's phone face id 😂."

One photo shared by Rijuta has her hiding the lower half of her face by her right hand, which fans agreed it is hard to tell whether it is she or Deepika. Even the hairdo, intentionally or not, is akin to Deepika's

While many agreed with the majority that they do look similar, other vehemently disagreed. One wrote, "Both are beautiful. Sorry but I don’t find her look a like my favourite actress Deepika Padukone."

"Not at all does this girl resembles Deepika," one other wrote.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Shakun Batra's romantic drama 'Gehraiyaan', alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor. Her next projects include Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' (with Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia) and Nag Ashwin's 'Project K' (with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani)

She will also in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' in a cameo.