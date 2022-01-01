Deepika Padukone recreates Ranveer Singh’s famous '83' line on New Year's eve

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never misses out a single chance to express their love for each other publically. On New Year's eve, Singh shared a rare insight from their intimate New Year dinner.



'83' actor, who is on a vacation with his wife, on Friday shared a rare glimpse from their celebration.



Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Ranveer simply wrote #happynewyear in the caption. In the monochrome video, Ranveer asks Deepika, “Having fun baby?”. Responding to him, the 'Padmavat' actor says in Ranveer's '83' accent, “We are here to enjoy, What else we here for?”.

After listening to her accent, The 'Gully boy' actor bursts out in laughter.



In the video, Padukone is looking stunning in a black off-shoulder dress accessorised with a choker necklace. She tied her hair in a neat bun.

The couple were spotted at the airport before departing for their annual New Year vacation. The couple is rumoured to be in the Maldives.



Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh starrer '83' has been getting a lot of praise from critics and fans as well. Many have lauded Ranveer's performance as former Indian captain Kapil Dev. Despite the outstanding reviews and a holiday weekend, Singh starrer is performing below expectations.