Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh make their first public appearance after announcing pregnancy

Bollywood's power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted for the first time in public on Thursday- hours after they announced their pregnancy on social media. The actors were clicked at the Mumbai airport on Thursday evening, as they twinned in white.



Hours after announcing Deepika's pregnancy on Instagram, Ranveer was spotted at the airport being the caring husband that he is. The couple walked hand in hand and smiled at the paparazzi as they walked inside the airport.

Deepika was seen in a white top and matching palazzos, and a matching white cardigan. Meanwhile, Ranveer matched his wife's outfit with a T-shirt, pants, shoes and a cap- all in white. The couple was greeted by the paparazzi with a bouquet. They graciously accepted the token of appreciation with smiles and even took a bite of a cake that the photographers had brought along with them to celebrate the couple's big announcement.



Confirmed! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce their pregnancy

Deepika, and Ranveer expecting their first baby



The news comes days after reports of Deepika's pregnancy were doing rounds of social media. The actor was photographed covering her midsection at the 77th BAFTA Awards, which she attended as a presenter.



In an Instagram post on Thursday, the couple revealed that the baby is due in September. "September 2024," read the picture which featured baby shoes and clothing.



Celebrities wish the couple



Deepika and Ranveer's colleagues and friends from the industry wished the couple on the post. Priyanka Chopra, Shreya Ghoshal, Arjun Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, congratulated the couple on the good news.