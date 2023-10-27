ugc_banner

Copy-paste? Ranveer Singh trolled for his first meeting stories with Anushka and Deepika: Watch

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Pragati AwasthiUpdated: Oct 27, 2023, 11:54 PM IST

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's mushy romance and cute moments from an hour-long show were quick to grab the internet's reaction

Season 8 of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan opened with the star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as the guests. The couple's mushy romance and cute moments from an hour-long show were quick to grab the internet's reaction. However, what raised netizens' eyebrows was Ranveer's first meeting story with Deepika. Soon after the clip of Ranveer went viral, netizens were quick to bring back the Padmavat actor's old clip from KWK's previous season, in which he described his first meeting with his then rumoured girlfriend Anushka Sharma. What is interesting over here is the similarities that both stories had, and that is what led the netizens to sit up and take note.

Recalling his first meeting with Padukone, Ranveer said it happened at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s house, where they were going to discuss the script of their first film together, Ramleela. 

Sharing the moment, Ranveer said that he still remembers it very clearly when Deepika entered SLB's house, wearing chikankari white kurta, and her hair blew from the sea breeze.

Describing the moment, Ranveer said that Deepika was looking ''angelic'' as she entered through the giant doors of SLB's house. 

Soon after the video of Ranveer went viral, an old video of the Circus actor from 2011 started resurfacing, where he's describing his first meet with Anushka. 

Ranveer said that he saw Anushka for the first time at YRF studios when she was entering through the huge doors and then the wind blew on his face. 

''The huge doors opened and the wind flew in my face and right in front of me is Anushka Sharma,'' Ranveer said in a 2011 episode. 

Soon, netizens were quick to react to the striking similarities between Ranveer's elaborate response to his first meeting with his wife Deepika, and Anushka. 

Soon after the video went viral, netizens had hilarious reactions to Ranveer's response. 

One user wrote, ''Ranveer bhai thodi toh script change kar leta 😂😂😂”

Another user wrote, “Basically he is a Playboy.....and like other playboys, he has some set of lines which he used to apply on each and every other girl of his life......''

''Their relationship is more complicated than my thought process 😭😭.'' another wrote.

