'Cirkus' teaser out! Ranveer Singh-starrer promises madcap comedy with every scene

The wait has finally come to an end! Ranveer Singh's fans have been treated with a fun-filled teaser of his upcoming film 'Cirkus', which is directed by Rohit Shetty and jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment and T-Series.

Other than Ranveer, the film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, Marathi actor Siddharth Jadhav, and Varun Sharma. Both Ranveer and Varun are playing dual roles in the film.

'Cirkus' is based on the 1982 film 'Angoor', which was itself a remake of the 1968 film 'Do Dooni Chaar'. According to the film's synopsis, the movie is about a "circus operator and his gymnast friends belonging to a big circus company 'juggle' with their lives and try to bring back the extinct circus culture to the public".

On Monday morning, the makers of the film dropped the official teaser of the period comedy-drama film online and revealed the release date of its trailer, which is December 2.

Further, in the 59-second-long clip, it was revealed that the film is set in the 1960s and that the film will hit theatres during Christmas time.

The film marks Ranveer and Rohit's third collaboration, after 'Simmba' and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi', where the 37-year-old actor had an extended cameo appearance.

For Ranveer, a lot is riding on the success of this film as his last two projects, '83' and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', did not perform well at the box office.

Ranveer also has Karan Johar directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' in the pipeline. The film will also star Dharmendra, his 'Gully Boy' co-star Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

