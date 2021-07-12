Chitrangda Singh is India’s fitting response to Shailene Woodely’s Hazel Grace from ‘Fault In Our Stars’

Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh’s social media game is always on fleek. The 44-year-old actress regularly posts pictures and reels on her Instagram page which her over one million fans love to see and comment on. From expressing her love for animals and meditation to doing lip-syncs on dialogues from famous movies and sharing photoshoot snaps, Singh sure knows how to keep herself entertained and her fans, amused.



In one such recent video, the actress can be seen lipsyncing to a dialogue, originally delivered in the film by the character of Hazel Grace, played by Shailene Woodley. Sharing that cute video, Singh wrote, “"#Slidebacksunday to those TikTok busy weekends! The movie fault in our stars .. had so many amazing dialogues .. one of them when John says to Grace. You don't get to choose if you get hurt in this world...but you do have some say in who hurts you. I like my choices. John Green.”



The film was originally based on best-selling author John Green’s book by the same name and has been adapted into a film in Bollywood with Sanjana Sanghi and deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.



The actress has also made similar videos of her in the past. See some of them here:



On the work front, Chitrangda Singh will be seen next in the film 'Bob Biswas' alongside Abhishek Bachchan.