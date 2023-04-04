Brahmastra is coming back with Part 2 and 3, Ayan Mukerji shares details

For all those who loved Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and were curious to know the origin story, there is news. Mukerji is planning to make the Brahmastra Part 2: Dev and Brahmastra Part 3. The director made the announcement of his two new projects on social media on Tuesday. The director stated that a movie franchise is an opportunity that challenges and excites him and that the script of both films will take time to develop. The first film starred Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva and Alia Bhatt as Isha. It also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

The first part hit the big screens in September 2022 and was touted as one of the most expensive Hindi films ever. Now, Ayan has revealed how Brahmastra Part 2 and 3 will release in the theatres closer to each other's release dates.

Ayan Mukerji shared the official update on his Instagram handle as he penned a long note about the sequels.

"Hi. The Time has come - for some updates on the Brahmastra Trilogy, the Astraverse, and my Life! After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One... I have been focused on creating the Vision for Part Two and Part Three -which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One! I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmastra Two and Three."

The filmmaker added, "And...I have decided that we are going to make the two films... Together! Allowing them to also release closer together! I have a timeline in place to achieve this, which I am sharing with you all today! ik I also have another piece of news to share... The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently - a very special movie - to step into and direct! What the movie is... More on that when the time is right :)."



Brahmastra Part Two: Dev will be releasing in cinemas in December 2026 while the third and final part of the film franchise will release the following year, in 2027.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva had Shah Rukh Khan's cameo while Mouni Roy played the role of an antagonist. It also featured Nagarjuna.