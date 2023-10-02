Boney Kapoor recalls having to go through lie detector tests after wife Sridevi's demise in Dubai

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor, who has maintained silence for years about the tragic loss of his wife and iconic actor, Sridevi, has now shared insights into her life and health. He revealed that Sridevi often followed extremely strict diets without salt, leading to health issues, including blackouts. Kapoor also shared a story involving actor Nagarjuna, who had a similar experience with Sridevi.

In an interview with The New Indian, Kapoor said, "It was not a natural death; it was an accidental death. I had decided not to speak about it because I spoke about it for almost 24 or 48 hours together when I was being investigated and interrogated. In fact, the officers said we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from the Indian media. And they discovered there was no foul play. I went through all the tests, including lie detector tests and all those things. And then, of course, the report which came clearly stated it was accidental."

Kapoor revealed that Sridevi was on a strict diet even during the time of her death. He said, "She often used to starve; she wanted to look good.

She wanted to make sure she was in good shape so that on-screen, she looked good. From the time she was married to me, she had blackouts on a couple of occasions, and the doctor kept on saying she had a low BP issue."

The filmmaker shared an incident narrated by actor Nagarjuna, who explained that Sridevi had once fainted in the bathroom during a shoot due to her crash diet.

Kapoor said, "It was unfortunate. Later when she passed away, Nagarjuna came home to offer his condolences, and he told me that during one of her movies, she was again on a crash diet, and that’s how she fell in the bathroom and broke her teeth."

Kapoor admitted that after they got married, he knew about Sridevi's habit of following strict diets, so he would urge his doctor to advise her to include some salt in her diet.

He said that even during dinners, she would request salt-free dishes. He added, "Unfortunately, she didn’t take this seriously, and he also thought maybe it couldn’t be this serious until the incident happened."

Sridevi tragically passed away due to accidental drowning in a bathtub in her hotel room in Dubai on February 24, 2018. Her untimely demise left the Indian film industry and her fans around the world in shock and mourning.

