Birthday special: When Tabu blamed Ajay Devgn for her single status

Tabu, one of Bollywood's most prolific actors, turned a year older today (Nov 4). Known for her exceptional acting skills, she has impressed audience with her versatility in every role she has played over the years.

Apart from her professional life as an actor, Tabu is happily single and has no regrets about it.

Over the years, Tabu has often spoken about her decision to remain unmarried and her views on ideal relationships. On her birthday, here we have brought an old interview of the Haider actress when she jokingly disclosed the name of the actor who is responsible for her single status.

Tabu revealed the real reason behind never getting married.

While Tabu loves her life as single, a few years ago, Tabu once stated that Ajay Devgn was the reason she remains single to date. While promoting their film Golmaal Again, Tabu shared with the Mumbai Mirror in 2017 that because of Ajay and her cousin's actions, she's still single.

She told the outlet, “Ajay and I have known each other for 25 years. He was my cousin Sameer Arya's neighbour and close buddy, a part of my growing up years and that has laid the foundation of our relationship. When I was young, Sameer and Ajay would spy on me, follow me around and threaten to beat up any boys who were caught talking to me. They were the big bullies and if I am single today, it is because of Ajay. I hope he repents and regrets what he did."

Ajay and Tabu have known each other for a very long time and share a deep bond and special friendship. They have worked in multiple films together, such as Golmaal Again, Haqeeqat, Bholaa, Thakshak, and Drishyam.

Tabu on being single.

In 2019, Tabu shared her perspective on being single, her relationship, and how everything changes over time.

Indian 2 teaser: Kamal Haasan is back as powerful Senapathy to end corruption



In the 2019 interview, the Drishyam actress said, as per HT, “A man-woman relationship is a complicated thing. When we are young, we have an idea of love. Then we grow, have new experiences, get independent, and outgrow some things. I was working and wanted to see the world on my own. If I’d have given it all up, it’d have been a disservice to me and my ability.''