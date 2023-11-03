Indian 2 teaser: Kamal Haasan is back as powerful Senapathy to end corruption

Indian is back! The first teaser of Kamal Haasan's most-awaited movie Indian 2 is here. Titled Indian 2: An Intro, the short clip shows that corruption is at an all-time high in India, and it's time for Senapathy to return.

Written and directed by S Shankar, the movie is a sequel to the movie Indian, which was released in 1996. Haasan is reprising his role as Senapathy, an ex-freedom fighter-turned-vigilante to fight against corruption in the country.

Indian 2 Teaser

The most-awaited teaser was released in five different Indian languages by Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Kichcha Sudeepa and Mohan Lal, filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

The 2-minute clip starts from where the first part of the movie ended. Calling from a phone booth, Indian says in his heavy voice that he will come back whenever injustice happens, “Jaha pe anyay hoga, main waha zaroor aaunga (Wherever there would be injustice, I will appear.)

He adds further, 'Hindustani ki maut nahi hogi (Indian is immortal).”

Further, we can see that a social media campaign with the hashtag ''#Come Back Indian'' is going on to bring back the aged freedom fighter to end the corruption and injustice going on in society.



At the end of the teaser, we see Kamal as Senapathy aka Indian and Hindustani, donning a khaki uniform. Needless to say, Haasan looks unrecognizable as an old age man.





Apart from Haasan, the movie stars South actor Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nedumudi Venu, Guru Somasundaram and others. The movie is backed by Subaskaran Allirajah and Udhayanidhi Stalin. Anirudh Ravichander has given the music in the movie.

As per recent reports, Indian 2 will be released in two parts. The makers have decided to split the movie into two parts due to the time limit of the movie. The film brings Shankar and Haasan back together after a hiatus of 24 years.

Since the official announcement in 2017, the sequel has been all over the news. However, the movie has witnessed a major delay due to various reasons.



About Indian

Released in 1996, the movie stars Kamal Haasan in a dual role opposite Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar Nedumudi Venu, Sukanya, and others. Upon its release, the movie became the first film to gross Rs 50 crores at the worldwide box office and even became the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.