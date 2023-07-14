Bawaal: Internet gives thumbs up to Janhvi-Varun starrer romantic track Dil Se

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal is right on the verge of its release. While the trailer and the first song of the film, Kitna Pyaar Karte, have been earning quite a lot of praise, the makers have now dropped the much-awaited second track. Dil Se Dil Tak is another romantic number that highlights the chemistry between the lead actors. Bawaal's trailer was launched a few days back at a grand event in Dubai. Instead of a theatrical release, the makers of Bawaal have opted for OTT.

Dil Se Dil Tak is out now

After the first song Kitna Pyaar Karte in Arijit Singh's soothing voice, now, Dil Se Dil Tak is set to win hearts of the audience. The song is composed by Akashdeep Sengupta and is crooned by Laqshay Kapoor, Suvarna Tiwari and Akashdeep. Kausar Munir has given the lyrics of Dil Se Dil Tak.