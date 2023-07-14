Bawaal: Internet gives thumbs up to Janhvi-Varun starrer romantic track Dil Se
After the first song Kitna Pyaar Karte in Arijit Singh's soothing voice, now, Dil Se Dil Tak is set to win hearts of the audience. The song is composed by Akashdeep Sengupta and is crooned by Laqshay Kapoor, Suvarna Tiwari and Akashdeep. Kausar Munir has given the lyrics of Dil Se Dil Tak.
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal is right on the verge of its release. While the trailer and the first song of the film, Kitna Pyaar Karte, have been earning quite a lot of praise, the makers have now dropped the much-awaited second track. Dil Se Dil Tak is another romantic number that highlights the chemistry between the lead actors. Bawaal's trailer was launched a few days back at a grand event in Dubai. Instead of a theatrical release, the makers of Bawaal have opted for OTT.
Dil Se Dil Tak is out now
Both Varun and Janhvi have shared the song on their social media accounts. And it seems like Twitter users are liking the romantic track. A user wrote that the song surely qualifies for his playlist. Another commented that such soothing music should be composed more often nowadays.
"Akhiyan na roye de— Akash🌈 (@Akash08_dvn) July 14, 2023
Jaage na soye the✨🎶" this part of the song>>. Such a soulful & beautiful piece of music.😍💫💙 Loved the picturization too. Have watched so many times rn. @akashd93 such a beautiful voice❤ this is the kind of melody we want :)#DilSeDilTak #Bawaal pic.twitter.com/xRsMzZ1pgK
THIS SONG IS GONNA BLOW UP 😭❤️#DilSeDilTak #Bawaal pic.twitter.com/FwNslkFjgn— Radha (@SupremacyJanhvi) July 13, 2023
Obsessed with this part of #DilSeDilTak pic.twitter.com/ZzD3fXPH7P— shreya (@tere_hawaale) July 14, 2023
#DilSeDilTak is truly a catchy song ❤@Varun_dvn #VarunDhawan #JanhviKapoor #Bawaal pic.twitter.com/lKAdX6e1n2— Rimjhim 🇧🇩 ᴮᴬᵂᴬᴬᴸ (@varsha_universe) July 14, 2023
When will Bawaal be released?
Bawaal was earlier scheduled to be released in theatres. However, after changing the release date several times, the makers announced to stream it on OTT. The initial release date was slated to be April 7. A few months ago, the makers altered the date and declared that Bawaal would hit theatres on October 6. Eventually, it was decided that the Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer will release on July 21 on Amazon Prime.
Bawaal is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, who has earlier grabbed National Award for his film, Dangal. It is the first time the filmmaker is collaborating with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.