Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan's Bawaal to premiere at Eiffel Tower

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will share the screen space in Nitesh Tiwari's film Bawaal. The first poster received a green signal from the audience. There is a lot of enthusiasm among fans to see a fresh pairing on the big screen. The film will have its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Moreover, if reports are to be believed, then Bawaal will be the first Indian film to have a premiere at Eiffel Tower.

According to reports, the team Bawaal is all set to go global and will launch the film in July. The entire team is excited about the premiere at Eiffel Tower. Bawaal will be the first Indian film to premiere at Salle Gustave Eiffel. Bawaal is going to create some history there. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) × Bawaal release date

Moreover, the Janhvi-Varun starrer is set for a global release in July on Amazon Prime in nearly 200 countries and is touted to be the biggest film ever digitally. Apart from Varun, Janhvi, Sajid, and Nitesh, the French delegates will also attend the premiere of the film. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) ×

About Bawaal

Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari have come together after the National Award-winning film Chhichhore. It is being said that this film is a different love story like every film of Nitesh Tiwari, because the producer likes to tell his stories with humor. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi are obviously the lead pair in the film.