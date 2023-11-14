Badshah reacts to the news of him dating actress Mrunal Thakur

On Sunday night, rapper-singer Badshah and actress Mrunal Thakur sparked dating rumours after they were spotted exiting a Diwali party hand in hand. The duo left in the same car. Video of the moment was captured and shared on social media and some users on Reddit and Twitter speculated that whether the two were the new couple in town. On Monday, Badshah reacted to a viral clip as he shared a small note on Instagram. Without naming anyone, the rapper wrote, "Dear internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waise nahi hai (it's not what you think it is)."

While Badshah note seemed cryptic, it was seemingly referring to the viral clip.

Badshah and Mrunal's viral clip



On Monday, a video of him and Mrunal Thakur holding each others' hands and leaving a Diwali party in the same car had surfaced on social media. The moment was captured by the paps who were waiting outside the party venue.