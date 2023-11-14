Badshah reacts to the news of him dating actress Mrunal Thakur
On Sunday night, rapper-singer Badshah and actress Mrunal Thakur sparked dating rumours after they were spotted exiting a Diwali party hand in hand.
On Sunday night, rapper-singer Badshah and actress Mrunal Thakur sparked dating rumours after they were spotted exiting a Diwali party hand in hand. The duo left in the same car. Video of the moment was captured and shared on social media and some users on Reddit and Twitter speculated that whether the two were the new couple in town.
On Monday, Badshah reacted to a viral clip as he shared a small note on Instagram. Without naming anyone, the rapper wrote, "Dear internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waise nahi hai (it's not what you think it is)."
While Badshah note seemed cryptic, it was seemingly referring to the viral clip.
New love birds of B-Town? Mrunal Thakur and Badshah spotted holding hands at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali Bash. #Badshah #MrunalThakur #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/ZBilLXNFBY— Madhuri Adnal (@madhuriadnal) November 13, 2023
Badshah and Mrunal's viral clip
On Monday, a video of him and Mrunal Thakur holding each others' hands and leaving a Diwali party in the same car had surfaced on social media. The moment was captured by the paps who were waiting outside the party venue.
Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, was previously married to Jasmine Masih; they divorced in 2020. Their daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh was born in January 2017.
Mrunal was recently seen in the biographical war drama film Pippa alongside Ishaan Khatter. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film is based on the book The Burning Chaffees. It also features Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.