Ayushmann Khurrana collaborates with 'Article 15' director for next film 'Anek', check out first look

Ayushmann Khurrana’s first look from his next film ‘Anek’ is out and we can’t help but notice how good he looks in his new avatar.

Ayushmann Khurrana is collaborating with his ‘Article 15’ director Anubhav Sinha for the new film. His character is called Joshua as Ayushmann shared a photo from the set and wrote, "Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK. Here's presenting my look as Joshua produced by Anubhav Sinha and #BhushanKumar."

The film is backed by Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Media Works and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

‘Anek’ had gone on floors this January as on January 23, Anubhav Sinha posted a photo of himself with other team members except Ayushmann on Instagram and wrote: "One day to go...#Anek."

