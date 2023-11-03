Audio series The Immortal Warrior writer on risking it all at the age of 32 to follow his true calling

Indian film writer Pradeep Sharma had a regular 9-to-5 job until one day when he was just 32, he decided to pursue his passion for writing and travelling and more. Speaking about making bold choices to pursue an extraordinary path, Pradeep told WION how he got to write the audio series The Immortal Warrior for Pocket FM.

What could have been an easy but boring journey, Pradeep Sharma plunged himself into something challenging while pursuing his passion. Read the excerpts of our chat here:

WION: How did writing happen to you?

Answer: I studied at Delhi University and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. After that, I ventured into the corporate world, working for seven years in different cities as a Coral Language translator. But my heart was in writing, so I made the leap into this field about five years ago. I joined Pocket FM a year after the COVID-19 pandemic began, and it was my first experience with a major platform.

WION: What inspired you to leave your corporate job and pursue writing?

Answer: Leaving my corporate job at 32 was driven by a realisation. I discovered that a conventional career didn't align with my passions and interests. Writing was calling out to me, and I decided to answer that call. I’m glad that I took that leap of faith.

WION: Was it tough when you started off?

Answer: The early years were tough. Balancing family expenses, fulfilling my responsibilities as a married man, and dealing with the uncertainties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic presented significant challenges. At first, I didn't reveal to my family that I had left my job. I told them that the company had let me go. Eventually, they learned about my new path.

WION: What was your experience working on the audio series The Immortal Warrior?

Answer: The Immortal Warrior sprung from my imagination, blending elements of my introverted nature, childhood experiences, real-life events, and a touch of superpowers to create a captivating fictional story.

WION: What inspires your writing, and how do languages play a role in your storytelling?

Answer: My inspiration mainly stems from my travels, my vivid imagination, and the experiences I gather from exploring the world. I also find creativity in connecting with people and discovering new places. My proficiency in Hindi, English, and Portuguese, with Portuguese as my professional language, has broadened my horizons and allowed me to reach a wider audience, enriching my storytelling.

WION: Do you have any advice for aspiring writers?