Aarya 3 review: Sushmita Sen shines as the calm and dangerous don 

The tropes are the same yet season 3 of Aarya keeps you hooked from the first episode itself. Sushmita Sen dons the role of Aarya Sareen once again in Ram Madhavani's created world of drugs, deceit, revenge, and guns. When you have two successful seasons behind you and the basic framework of the plot remains the same- it is hard to make the story engaging, yet Aarya 3 breaks these myths so effectively- making the web series deeply engaging right from the first episode.



The first episode opens with an elaborate recap of how the story unfolded and the incidents that led to Aarya Sareen becoming a drug lord. The second season had ended with Aarya taking over the realms of the 'business' from her family, and killing her biological father. Season 3 begins with Sen as a Don who has learnt the tricks of the trade, assured and protective of her brood, and one who is now dealing with the Russian mafia and taking big bucks.



Aarya has cracked a deal big deal with the Russians and has to supply a huge consignment of Heroin to them. But that's not the only herculean task that she has to take up. Her aide has been shot dead, her children are going through their personal crisis as she rises to power, her best friend needs her for personal crisis, Aarya's former aide is not by her side anymore and she has an angsty man after her life. Sooraj (Indraneil Sengupta) is the main antagonist to Aarya's heroic actions. But the good and bad are all jumbled up. Most are fighting for their loved ones, to protect them, to avenge their deaths.



At 40 minutes run time, the episodes are packed with action. Aarya's old nemesis Khan is again after her and her closely knit circle isn't able to shield and guise her operations- faltering on most occasions and giving Khan more reasons to pursue Aarya in cases of murder, extortion, and smuggling of illegal drugs. In the previous seasons of the show, Aarya was shown as a scared mother, who was only keen to protect her children after her husband gets shot. Clueless to the murky family business, Aarya took time to understand the dirty, dark world that her brother, father and husband were involved in. In the third season, she remains a lioness, putting her children's safety first, but she is less emotional and more calculative and now takes the right steps in order to keep her empire running smoothly.