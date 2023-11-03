Sushmita Sen suffered heart attack months after positive health reports: Suddenly and unexpectedly

Earlier this year, actress Sushmita Sen shockingly shared that she had suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty. Recently, Sen revealed that she had a heart attack months after all the health check-ups.



While promoting the new season of Aarya 3, Sen told the Hindustan Times that she shot an action scene just one month after suffering a heart attack.



Sen further said, “It was cathartic in a sense because all of the action that you see in the trailer was shot one month after my heart attack. So when Aarya gets shot, falls to the ground and she is gasping for air, in a crazy way it was like reel and real life, finally coming to a beautiful cathartic unison feeling. As dark as that sounds, I think it was a whole new beginning for me. Both personally and for Aarya on screen."

Further, the actor talked about her family history of heart condition, and said that it all happened ''so suddenly and unexpectedly.'' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) × ''Both my parents have heart conditions. I used to have two check-ups in a year because I was aware that genetically I have that,” Sushmita Sen said, adding that her last check-up was 6 months before the heart attack and it was shocking.'' Sen shared.

“Everything was okay, the stress test was okay, the echo was okay. It was a very sudden occurrence,” she divulged.

In March this year, former Miss Universe revealed that she had suffered a heart attack.

Sharing a photo with her father, Subir Sen, the actress wrote, "Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’."

Aarya 3 season 3

The anticipated third season of Aarya season 3 is here and brings back Sen as the feisty Arya Sareen.

Apart from Sen, the web series stars Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat and Vishwajeet Pradhan amongst others.

The first two seasons of the show got a positive response from audiences and critics alike.