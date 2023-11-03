Aankh Micholi movie review: Paresh Rawal's new comedy tries too hard

Aankh Micholi movie review: Aankh Micholi is a 2023 Indian comedy film that attempts to tickle your funny bone but, unfortunately, ends up tickling the wrong places. The film introduces us to the Singh family from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, a quirky bunch with a penchant for peculiar medical conditions. We've got the forgetful homoeopathic.... er, Ayurvedic, doctor, Navjot Singh (Paresh Rawal), his deaf elder son, Yuvraj Singh (Sharman Joshi), the stammering second son, Harbhajan Singh (Abhishek Banerjee), and the daughter, Paro (Mrunal Thakur), who is suffering from night blindness. It's a family that could easily give the Addams Family a run for their money.

The film takes off when Navjot, with the desperation of a parent trying to offload his troublesome stock, dives into the world of online matchmaking. His attempts to find a suitable match for Paro lead to the introduction of Rohit Patel (Abhimanyu Dasani), a potential groom with his own secret: he's got day blindness (don't worry, this is not really a spoiler). The ensuing comedy of errors is the heart of the film, where secrets continue to pile up.

What Aankh Micholi gets right is its cast. Paresh Rawal, as always, is a standout. Sharman Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Divya Dutta give their best to make us chuckle. However, the film's Achilles' heel is its script. It leans heavily on slapstick humour, but not the kind that sticks, more like a slapstick that slaps you across the face but leaves no lasting impression. The jokes often feel forced, and some of the dialogues might make you cringe, It is like watching a teenager's awkward attempts at flirting (I was that teenager).

The chemistry between the lead pair, Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu Dasani, is also nonexistent. Their on-screen connection lacks the spark that's crucial here, even it is only a romantic subplot.

The film's attempt to rekindle the charm of classic comedies falls short of its lofty goal. It does pay homage to the golden era of Bollywood comedies, but doesn't quite capture the magic that made those classics timeless.