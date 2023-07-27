Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel dazzle at the trailer launch of Gadar 2

As Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 gears up to reach the cinema halls on August 11, the makers recently unveiled the trailer of the highly-anticipated sequel. Now, an exciting video from the trailer launch event has surfaced on social media. The clip features Sunny Deol as Tara Singh, while Ameesha Patel was seen in her Sakeena avatar. Both the co-stars can be seen dancing to the beats of dhol as they flaunted their dazzling smiles during the event. We can also see a truck moving behind the two, capturing the essence of the movie.

Gadar 2 trailer out

Coming back to the Gadar 2 trailer, the project will see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising their iconic roles of Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively. Going by the preview, their son Charan Jeet (Utkarsh Sharma) lands in Pakistan and ends up being caught and tortured. While the last time Tara Singh visited Pakistan to get his wife back, this time he will return to rescue his son. The trailer further has a glimpse of the famous handpump scene, which was the highlight of the original drama.

Gadar 2 will be locking horns with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 at the box office.

Sunny Deol's latest statement

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's latest statement has sparked a new controversy. During the trailer launch event, the actor and politician condemned the political game for the hatred between India and Pakistan. He was quoted saying that there is love on both sides, however, it is the political game that creates all the hatred. He added that the film also goes to show that the people of both these countries do not want to fight with each other. This latest statement by Sunny Deol received a lot of backlash from the netizens.

About Gadar 2

The film's cast also includes Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Manish Wadhwa, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Gaurav Chopra, and Rumi Khan in supporting roles. Financed by Zee Studios in association with Anil Sharma Productions and MM Movies, Mithoon has rendered the tracks for Gadar 2. The editing of the film has been performed by Ashfaque Makrani and Sanjay Sankla, whereas Najeeb Khan is responsible for the camera work.

