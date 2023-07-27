Oppenheimer's grandson disapproves of THIS scene in Nolan's film: The part I like least...

Christopher Nolan's latest film, a Cillian Murphy-starrer biopic called Oppenheimer, has taken the box office by storm, even holdings its own against Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Murphy's performance as theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned "father of the atomic bomb," has garnered widespread acclaim. It also features names like Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh in its cast. The film is adapted from the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. '. The event at the centre of the movie is the Trinity test, by which the first atomic weapon was successfully tested.

The film features a scene in which Oppenheimer, while at Cambridge, poisoned the apple of his university tutor Patrick Blackett (James D'Arcy) with potassium cyanide.

Oppenheimer's grandson speaks about the controversial scene

Charles Oppenheimer, Oppenheimer's grandson, spoke to TIME magazine about the scene and the film in general. He said while he found the film "compelling" and "engaging", there was one part that he did not like.

"The part I like the least is this poison apple reference, which was a problem in American Prometheus. If you read American Prometheus carefully enough, the authors say, 'We don't really know if it happened.' There's no record of him trying to kill somebody. That's a really serious accusation and it's historical revision. There's not a single enemy or friend of Robert Oppenheimer who heard that during his life and considered it to be true," said Charles.

"American Prometheus got it from some references talking about a spring break trip, and all the original reporters of that story — there was only two maybe three — reported that they didn't know what Robert Oppenheimer was talking about. Unfortunately, American Prometheus summarises that as Robert Oppenheimer tried to kill his teacher and then they [acknowledge that] maybe there's this doubt," he added.

Oppenheimer review

WION's review of Oppenheimer read, "As Oppenheimer unfolds, Nolan presents us with a kaleidoscope of ethical dilemmas that transcend time. The film's resonance lies not only in its historical accuracy but also in its exploration of the human condition, the pursuit of knowledge, and the choices that shape our destinies. Oppenheimer is an unmissable cinematic event. I am not quite sure if it is indeed Nolan's best work as many have said, but it definitely comes close."

