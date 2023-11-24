AskSrk: Shah Rukh Khan explains the meaning of the title Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan has had a stupendous 2023. His two releases earlier this year - Pathaan and Jawan- broke box office records and became the big grossers. Fans have high expectations from his forthcoming film Dunki where Khan collaborates with filmmaker Rajkummar Hirani for the first time. Recently during an interactive session with fans on X (formerly known as Twitter), Khan opened up about the meaning of the term and also clarified how the term is to be pronounced.

During an #AskSRK session, a fan asked the meaning of Dunki. To which Khan replied, "Dunki is a way of describing an illegal journey across borders. It is pronounced डंकि. It's pronounced like Funky...Hunky....or yeah Monkey!!!"

With Dunki Drop 1 and its posters, the audience witnessed a sneak peek into the immensely heartwarming world of Rajkumar Hirani that he is about to bring with Dunki. This has indeed piqued the excitement to witness more from this endearing tale and without much delay the makers dropped the first song Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya. While this has kick-started the musical journey of this comedy entertainer, the madness was witnessed in the #AskSrk session where the fans couldn't control but were seen asking questions about the film while they received amazing answers from the superstar.



Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a Christmas release, hitting theatres on the 21st of December 2023.