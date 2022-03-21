Another Bollywood momma on the block! Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

Another mom-to-be on the block as Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy. She’s pregnant with first child with husband Anand Ahuja. The actress shared a sweet photo of the couple as she is seen cradling her bump.

Sharing a picture from what looks like their maternity shoot, Sonam and Anand wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

For the shoot, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore a black monokini and is seen resting her head on Anand’s lap.

See the beautiful picture here:

Soon after the picture was shared, her celebrity friends wished the couple. From Ananya Panday to Kareena Kapoor and more, everyone wished them and sent them their love.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018 in Mumbai. They have been living at their London home for almost two years now, since the start of the pandemic.

