Amitabh Bachchan gives health update post injury on Project K set

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to social media on Tuesday to give a health update and thank fans for their prayers and best wishes. The actor recently got injured on the Hyderabad set of his upcoming movie Project K while filming an action sequence.

Confirming the same via his blog post, the 80-year-old revealed that he suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage and is currently recovering at his home in Mumbai, Jalsa.

In a Twitter post, the actor wrote on Tuesday, "Gratitude and love ever… for your concern and wishes… your prayers are the cure… I rest and improve with your prayers (sic).

Before flying back to Mumbai, Bachchan had said the doctor at a Hyderabad-based hospital, where he underwent a CT scan, advised him to rest.

Nag Ashwin's Project K is currently put on hold. Big B will resume shooting once he recovers from his injuries. The movie, which also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles, is expected to hit the screens on January 12, 2024.

Due to the injury, the actor also had to call off his Sunday meet-and-greet with his fans stationed outside his Juhu bungalow Jalsa.

Bachchan was last seen on the silver screen in Uunchai, which was helmed by Sooraj Barjatya and also starred Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika.

Next, he has a couple of cameo appearances lined up for 2023. He will be giving special appearances in Ganapath, The Umesh Chronicles and Ghoomer.

