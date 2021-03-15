Alia Bhatt rings in 28th birthday at Karan Johar's home; Deepika-Ranveer in attendence

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 28 birthday today i.e March 15.

Bhatt's good friend Karan Johar threw her a big birthday bash at his Bandra home for her with many Bollywood stars in attendance.

The 28-year-old actress who was attending a friend's wedding in Jaipur flew back to attend the star-studded party.

She looked ravishing in a shimmery black dress with a bunch of red rose on the neck. Her hair was styled to look messy.

From Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to Malaika Arora and beau Arjun Kapoor, celebrities were spotted at Johar's residence. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan also marked his presence at the party. Unfortunately, Ranbir missed the party as he is in quarantine and is recovering from Covid-19.

Deepika and Ranveer arrived separately in their respective cars. Padukone made a stunning appearance in a white outfit, while Ranveer looked stylish in a brown jacket.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji and Shashank Khaitan also attended Alia Bhatt's birthday party.