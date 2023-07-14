Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Recreate Their Song What Jhumka | Watch
Story highlights
Karan Johar returned to the director’s chair with RRKPK after seven years.
Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are all set for the release of their next film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (RRKPK). Karan Johar returned to the director’s chair with RRKPK after seven years. His last film was the Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma-starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are in full swing and both the lead actors are leaving no opportunity to promote their film. Their latest track What Jhumka was released on Wednesday and today both the leads came up with a hilarious video of recreating their own song.
Team Rocky or Rani?
Ranveer Singh posted a video on Instagram where he and Alia can be seen rushing inside Karan Johar’s Dharma office, while the song What Jhumka is playing in the background. Finally, the actors collide and start dancing to the tune of the old classic, ‘Jhumka Gira Re’. Later, filmmaker Karan Johar also joins his cast and says ‘What Jhumka?’ Both Alia Bhatt and Ranveer can be seen wearing Team Rani and Team Rocky’s sweatshirts. While Ranveer is donning a pink-coloured Hoodie, Alia is in the blue one.
The video is being loved by the fans and Instagram users have bombarded the comment section with emoticons. An Instagram user wrote, “I appreciate how Ranveer is fully committed to his character even for a promo.” While another user asked where he got these hoodies from. Several users also sided with their favorite actor and chose between Team Rani or Team Rocky.
What Jhumka?
The second song What Jhumka from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was released on Wednesday. The groovy dance number seems like the perfect song to get the party started. Twitter users also seemed impressed with the song.
Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi have lent their voices to What Jhumka and the music composition is done by Pritam. What Jhumka borrows a few words from the iconic Jhumka Gira Re, and adds its own spin to it. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar's 25th-anniversary film will hit cinemas on July 28.