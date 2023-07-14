Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Recreate Their Song What Jhumka | Watch

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are all set for the release of their next film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (RRKPK). Karan Johar returned to the director’s chair with RRKPK after seven years. His last film was the Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma-starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are in full swing and both the lead actors are leaving no opportunity to promote their film. Their latest track What Jhumka was released on Wednesday and today both the leads came up with a hilarious video of recreating their own song.

Team Rocky or Rani?

Ranveer Singh posted a video on Instagram where he and Alia can be seen rushing inside Karan Johar’s Dharma office, while the song What Jhumka is playing in the background. Finally, the actors collide and start dancing to the tune of the old classic, ‘Jhumka Gira Re’. Later, filmmaker Karan Johar also joins his cast and says ‘What Jhumka?’ Both Alia Bhatt and Ranveer can be seen wearing Team Rani and Team Rocky’s sweatshirts. While Ranveer is donning a pink-coloured Hoodie, Alia is in the blue one.

