Alia Bhatt joins YRF's spy universe, to headline the 8th spy film of the production house
Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly the number one heroine of Bollywood at the moment. Not only has she proved her versatility in various roles, but has also delivered several box office hits in her career. She has played a madame of a brothel in Gangubai Kathiawadi and will play her first negative character in her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot. Alia is now all set to play a spy in YRF's new film.
As per reports, Alia is all set to join Aditya Chopra's Spy Universe. The actress will reportedly headline the 8th film in Yash Raj Film's Spy Universe, which is one of the biggest IPs in the history of Indian cinema.
A source told Pinkvilla, "Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest crowd pullers in today's time and she will be playing a super-agent in the YRF Spy Universe like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Aditya Chopra and the team have planned an epic female-led spy film with Alia Bhatt which is expected to push her to the edge."
The source added, “Alia Bhatt's inclusion to the Spy Universe indicates that Aditya Chopra is leaving no audience segment out of the equation. She will be playing a spy in an out-and-out action entertainer, and this will be a big novelty for the audience base that she appeals to. It's going to be Alia Bhatt like never before.”
Alia will soon be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is set to release in theatres on 28 July.
The YRF Spy Universe
Inspired by the West and its obsession with the superhero universe, the spy universe is reportedly created by Aditya Chopra. Its first film was Ek Tha Tiger (2012) which starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The sequel Tiger Zinda Hai came out in 2017 and continued with War in 2019.
The latest installment in the universe, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, became the biggest Indian hit of the year so far, grossing $130 million. The four films have together grossed over $300 million.
The next film in the spy universe will be Tiger 3, which is due a release in November, over the Diwali festival holiday frame. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will headline Tiger vs Pathaan, which is due to commence production in January 2024.
