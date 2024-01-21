Alia Bhatt honoured at Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia, says ‘I’m obsessed with movies’
Story highlights
Alia Bhatt graced the occasion in a dazzling blue and red saree. Like always, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress turned all heads on the red carpet as she walked wearing the graceful saree. The actress looked regal in the red, blue, and black Ajrakh-printed saree. She paired her saree with a strapless blouse, which added a touch of glamour to her traditional look. In mid-parting, she loosely tied her hair. She kept her makeup simple and accessorised with gold earrings.
Alia Bhatt is an actor par excellence. With her outstanding performance, the 30-year-old actress has carved a niche for herself in the showbiz world. Bhatt recently attended the Joy Awards held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where she was honoured with the prestigious award.
Alia's Acceptance Speech:
At the award show, Alia was thrilled as she was bestowed with the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award.
After receiving the trophy, the actress thanked for the award and talked about her life, saying she has been obsessed with the movies.
Alia said, "It's a privilege to be here in this nation, the nation that is currently doing so much to unite us all and bring us all under one roof in the name of cinema. It doesn't happen very often where countless talents from the West, and East come together under one roof and celebrate each other. So thank you for making this happen."
She added further, "It's truly an extraordinary night. I'm obsessed with movies, it's all I know. I've said this before, I think when I was born, I came out on 'Lights, camera, action'. That's how much cinema means to me. One of the things, if we are talking about joy, one of the greatest things in our lives is love. So tonight when I go back home, I take back with me the love of the movies and the love that I felt here in Riyadh. So thank you so much, and here's to the magic of movies."
Alia's Jasmine look:
Bhatt graced the occasion in a dazzling blue and red saree. Like always, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress turned all heads on the red carpet as she walked wearing the graceful saree. The actress looked regal in the red, blue, and black Ajrakh-print saree. She paired her saree with a strapless blouse, which added a touch of glamour to her traditional look. In mid-parting, she loosely tied her hair. She kept her makeup simple and accessorised with gold earrings.
Several videos of the actress have gone viral on the social media platform. Going gaga over the look, one user wrote, ''I love how she experiments with her sarees. Alia looks breathtaking.''
Another wrote, ''Super look''
Alia's Professional Front
Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also starred Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, among others. The actress is currently working on her next release Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala, the movie will release on September 27, 2024.