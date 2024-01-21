Alia Bhatt honoured at Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia, says ‘I’m obsessed with movies’

Alia Bhatt is an actor par excellence. With her outstanding performance, the 30-year-old actress has carved a niche for herself in the showbiz world. Bhatt recently attended the Joy Awards held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where she was honoured with the prestigious award. Alia's Acceptance Speech: At the award show, Alia was thrilled as she was bestowed with the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award. After receiving the trophy, the actress thanked for the award and talked about her life, saying she has been obsessed with the movies.

Alia said, "It's a privilege to be here in this nation, the nation that is currently doing so much to unite us all and bring us all under one roof in the name of cinema. It doesn't happen very often where countless talents from the West, and East come together under one roof and celebrate each other. So thank you for making this happen."

She added further, "It's truly an extraordinary night. I'm obsessed with movies, it's all I know. I've said this before, I think when I was born, I came out on 'Lights, camera, action'. That's how much cinema means to me. One of the things, if we are talking about joy, one of the greatest things in our lives is love. So tonight when I go back home, I take back with me the love of the movies and the love that I felt here in Riyadh. So thank you so much, and here's to the magic of movies."