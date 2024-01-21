Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik 'have been divorced for a few months', confirms Tennis star's sister

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik sent shockwaves around the world as he announced his third marriage with Pakistan actress Sana Javed. He made the news of his marriage public amid rumours of divorce from Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza. Hours later on Saturday (Jan 20), Sania's father, Imran Mirza, confirmed his daughter's separation, as he revealed that she had opted for a 'khula' from the cricketer.



"It was a 'khula.' I do not wish to comment beyond this," he stated.



On Sunday, Sania's sister, Anam Mirza, broke her silence with a statement confirming the tennis star's divorce.



In a post shared on her Instagram handle, Anam shared that Sania and Shoaib have been divorced for months now.

Shoaib and Sania's cross-border love started after they met in Hobart, Australia, in 2010. After dating for a few months, they tied the knot in 2010 in Hyderabad, India. After eight years of marriage, the former couple welcomed their first child, a son, Izhaan, in 2018.