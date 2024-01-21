Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik 'have been divorced for a few months', confirms Tennis star's sister
Shoaib and Sania's cross-border love started after they met in Hobart, Australia, in 2010. After dating for a few months, they tied the knot in 2010 in Hyderabad, India. After eight years of marriage, the former couple welcomed their first child, a son, Izhaan, in 2018.
Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik sent shockwaves around the world as he announced his third marriage with Pakistan actress Sana Javed. He made the news of his marriage public amid rumours of divorce from Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza. Hours later on Saturday (Jan 20), Sania's father, Imran Mirza, confirmed his daughter's separation, as he revealed that she had opted for a 'khula' from the cricketer.
"It was a 'khula.' I do not wish to comment beyond this," he stated.
On Sunday, Sania's sister, Anam Mirza, broke her silence with a statement confirming the tennis star's divorce.
In a post shared on her Instagram handle, Anam shared that Sania and Shoaib have been divorced for months now.
The statement reads, “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eyes. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!"
The post further reads, "At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy."
Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's wedding
On Saturday (Jan 20), Shoaib sent the entire social media into a frenzy mode as he announced his wedding to actress Sana Javed.
On his social media handles, Malik shared two photos of him and Sana from their wedding ceremony.
Sharing the photos, Malik wrote, ''Alhamdullilah ♥️And We created you in pairs.''
The couple tied the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony. More details of the marriage have been kept under wraps.