Alia Bhatt gets candid about anxiety, advises to 'talk to people whom you can trust'

Alia Bhatt is one of the celebrities who we have often seen engaging with her fans over social media. On Sunday, the actress used her free time to chat with her millions of fans and answered questions on beauty, health, how she deals with anxiety her daughter Raha's nicknames among other things.

On her Instagram stories, the actress hosted an ''Ask Me Anything" session and gave many insightful answers. When the user asked Alia how she deals with anxiety.

Answering this, the actress shared how she deals with the anxiety as she went on to advise people to talk with the people they trust.

Alia wrote, "I find myself getting very worked up with any sudden change or a situation I have no control over, but it took me a long while to understand that. Prior to any of these moments, I just try and be aware of it and if it's too much, I allow myself to check out and feel the way I feel. She also added that trying to control the way one feels, sometimes does more harm than good and also advised to talk to people whom you can trust.

Another user asked Alia about her daughter Raha and whether she feels separation anxiety when she leaves Raha back home and leaves for work. To this, the actress replied, "It is never easy leaving her (Raha). But I guess that will take a while to change (red heart emoji). Knowing she's with family even when I am away makes me feel less guilty somehow."

Alia and Ranbir's daughter recently turned one. The couple have never shied away from talking about their little bundle of joy, but have refrained from sharing her pictures on social media.

The actress also shared the cute nicknames of her daughter Raha: Rahu, Rara, and Lollipop.