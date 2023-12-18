Shah Rukh Khan says he made Dunki for himself, calls the movie his 'best film'

After giving two mega-blockbusters, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his third and last film of the year, Dunki. The film, which marks the first collaboration between SRK and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, is all set to release on December 21. Ahead of the big release, the entire Dunki team is busy promoting the movie, and recently, SRK attended an event in Dubai and got candid about his fourthcoming, his last two releases, Pathaan and Jawan, and many other things.

During his interaction with the fans, Srk said that Dunki was the film that he had made for himself, “So when I made Jawan, I thought I made a film for boys and girls but I didn’t make anything for myself, then I made Dunki. So this is my film. This film is very close to my heart. When I was doing Pathaan, many people who write about films, those who apparently know about films more than the filmmakers, were saying what kind of roles I was doing, so I really felt that I should do films that come from my heart and this includes all the films that I did this year.''

He said further, ''I started the year with Pathaan, which was always ladies first, and I want to end the year with a film for myself. So, please watch Dunki on December 21. Everyone will find something in the film that will touch their heart. The film will make you laugh also.”

At the same event, King Khan was asked to share three words about the film. Responding to this question, SRK says, “Rajkumar Hirani”, “My best film,” “Please watch on 21st [December].”

The film has received an "U/A" certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 41 minutes.

The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Penned by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, the comedy-drama revolves around four friends who aspire to build a life in England and to make their dream come true they can go to any extent.

The booking of the movie has begun, and the movie is getting a decent response from the audience. As per Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 4.6 crore.