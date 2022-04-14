Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor to tie the knot today: What we know so far

The big day is here! After years of speculations on their impending wedding, Bollywood superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot on Thursday in Mumbai.



Preparations have been in full swing since the past week while the family of both the bride and groom kept mum on the wedding dates.



Pre-wedding festivities began on Tuesday with a Mehendi ceremony and it was the groom's mother, actress Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who confirmed to the paps on Tuesday night that the wedding would take place on Wednesday. Mom Neetu Kapoor confirms Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to get married on this date



Considering the details of the wedding are still hush-hush, here's what we know so far.



Venue



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will tie the knot on 14 April at Ranbir's home 'Vaastu'.

The ceremony



According to reports, the couple will first have a haldi ceremony in the morning and then have a wedding ceremony late afternoon.



The guests

The groom's mother, Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima were spotted leaving for the wedding venue early in the morning. Riddhima chose a white ensemble while the groom's mother looked radiant in yellow.

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan too were seen leaving in the early hours of Wednesday for the wedding venue.

The previous day as the Kapoor-Bhatt family kickstarted the wedding festivities, Ranbir's cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were seen arriving for the Mehendi ceremony. Karisma even gave a glimpse of her henna design on Instagram.





The bride's father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his daughter Pooja Bhatt too were spotted arriving as Vastu for the ceremony.

The wedding is likely to be an intimate affair with only close family and friends in attendance.



The couple fell in love during the making of 'Brahmastra' which is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is slated to release in theatres later this year in September.