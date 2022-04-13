Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding festivities: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma arrive

It’s time as Bollywood lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are ready to get married. Keeping it all hush hush, with the bride-to-be even working till last day, the couple is said to host wedding at their residence in Mumbai which will be followed by a grand reception for industry peeps.

Meanwhile, guests have started arriving at the venue with the first of the lot being Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter. Soon after, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor were spotted leaving for the pre-wedding festivities.

Karan Johar was also spotted leaving for the venue.

Reports suggest that there will be a mehendi function at the venue today.

