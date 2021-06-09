Akshay Kumar to reteam with 'Bell Bottom' makers for another project?

According to latest reports, Akshay Kumar is set to team up again with ‘Bell Bottom’ makers for another project.

'Bell Bottom' is an espionage thriller produced by Pooja Entertainment which was shot over a period of two months and is currently in post-production stage. Makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Bhagnani’s and Akshay Kumar are planning to get together for another film.

The source quoted said, “Akshay Kumar had a very smooth journey while shooting for Bellbottom with his producers, the Bhagnani’s. Right after the shooting wrapped up, the producers narrated another story to Akshay, and the actor instantly agreed to come on board for the film.”