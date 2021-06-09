Kangana Ranaut unable to pay taxes because of 'no work'

Kangana Ranaut, one of Bollywood’s leading ladies, has now revealed that she has been unable to pay half of her last year’s tax to the government because of “no work”.

Claiming to be the highest tax paying actress in India, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she also doesn’t mind if the government charges her interest on the pending amount due.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana wrote, “Even though I come under highest tax slab pay almost 45 percent of my income as tax, even though I am the highest tax paying actress but because of no work haven’t paid half of my last year’s tax yet, first time in my life.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is awaiting the release of her film ‘Thalaivi’ based on the life of late politician Jayalalithaa. The film was postponed as a result of COVID-19 surge, It was scheduled to release on April 23 in theatres. Apart from the biopic, Kangana also has ‘Tejas’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’, ‘Dhaakad’ and a film on Indira Gandhi in her kitty.