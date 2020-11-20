Akshay Kumar slaps Rs 500 crore defamation notice to YouTuber, asks for 'unconditional apology'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has served a defamation notice to a YouTuber star and has sought Rs 500 crore in damages for making “false and baseless allegations” against him in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Akshay Kumar sent a legal notice to the YouTuber named Rashid Siddiquee who runs YouTube channel FF News. He had allegedly uploaded defamatory, libelius and derogatory videos against the Bollywood actor.

Akshay has demanded an aunconditional apology from the Youtuber and also asked fro removal of objectionable videos from his channel.

The legal notice states that Akshay Kumar has suffered mental trauma agony and huge loss, including loss of reputation and goodwill, which our client quantifies at ₹ 500 crore because of Rashid Siddiquee's scandalous, defamatory and derogatory videos.

The said videos make several false and baseless allegations against our client (Akshay Kumar) that he helped (actor) Rhea Chakraborty abscond to Canada, that our client had secret meetings with (Maharashtra minister) Aaditya Thackeray and the Mumbai police Commissioner to discuss the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput and so on, the notice said.

The notice further states that these videos are false, baseless, defamatory and have been intentionally published to mislead the public and is just a cheap publicity stunt. Our client is indignant and absolutely outraged at the public embarrassment, discomfort and anxiety he had to face because of these false, scandalous and derogatory videos.

