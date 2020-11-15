Akshay Kumar announces next project titled 'Ram Setu', shares first look

Akshay Kumar's work is always well-timed. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the actor announced his next big project, titled 'Ram Setu'.



As the Diwali greeting for his fans, Akshay took to his social account and shared his first look from the upcoming movie, ''This Deepawali, let us endeavour to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt - #RamSetu Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali!'', he captioned the post.

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 14, 2020

The poster also reads, ''Myth or Reality''.

Akshay also shared the second poster in which he made the announcement in Hindi as well. In the second one, he can be seen wearing the same outfit but the background of the image shows the clearer image of Lord Rama.

इस दीपावली,भारत राष्ट्र के आदर्श और महानायक भगवान श्री राम की पुण्य स्मृतियों को युगों युगों तक भारत की चेतना में सुरक्षित रखने के लिए एक ऐसा सेतु बनाये जो आने वाले पीढ़ियों को राम से जोड़ कर रखे।इसी प्रयास में हमारा भी एक छोटा संकल्प है - राम सेतु

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 14, 2020

The movie is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Arun Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra. Read 'Laxmii' review here



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kumar was last seen in Raghava Lawrence's 'Laxmii' and recently he wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film 'Bell Bottom' and now he has resumed shooting for the period drama, 'Prithviraj'. He was also gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty’s 'Sooryavanshi' but the film release had to be postponed amid pandemic. It will now release in 2021.