Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas-Pooja Hegde: Fresh movie pairs waiting to scintillate on silver screens

The on-screen chemistry of artistes is often what people buy movie tickets for. After all, who wouldn't wish to get a dekko of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol effortlessly making you believe in love! The Hindi film audience has always had an appetite for new pairs and fresh chemistry between their heroes and heroines! Though 2020 has had a fair amount of gap in terms of movie releases, the next few months will more than make up for the missing magic of the movies. And what's even more exciting are the fresh jodis that are waiting for us.

From Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor coming together in 'Brahmastra' to Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam'- scroll down to check fresh movie pairs.