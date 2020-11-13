Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas-Pooja Hegde: Fresh movie pairs waiting to scintillate on silver screens

The on-screen chemistry of artistes is often what people buy movie tickets for. After all, who wouldn't wish to get a dekko of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol effortlessly making you believe in love! The Hindi film audience has always had an appetite for new pairs and fresh chemistry between their heroes and heroines! Though 2020 has had a fair amount of gap in terms of movie releases, the next few months will more than make up for the missing magic of the movies. And what's even more exciting are the fresh jodis that are waiting for us.

From Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor coming together in 'Brahmastra' to Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam'- scroll down to check fresh movie pairs. 

Diljit Dosanjh-Fatima Sana Shaikh 

Who would have thought that a gabru munda could've fallen for this Marathi mulgi? All set to star together in 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari', Fatima and Diljit are said to have the most affable on-screen chemistry that one has seen in a long time. The family entertainer touted as the laugh riot hinges on the duo's unlikely pairing, which is at the heart of the story. 
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Rajkummar Rao-Nushrratt Bharuccha

The film has National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao fighting on the screen to win the love of his sweetheart Nushrratt Bharuccha in the upcoming 'Chhalaang'. The win of the underdog is a story that never fails and in this case, the quirky chemistry of the lead actors is one of the films' highlights!

(Photograph:Twitter)

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan 

'Coolie No 1' has been unforgettable for Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's stellar act together. But in the reboot version, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will give the audience a taste of their new age pairing, taking forward the baton effectively. The gen-Y stars are waiting for fans to catch a glimpse of their lovable banter. 
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor

The frenzy when a real-life couple romance spills on screen is of a different level. Ranbir and Alia are all set to share screen space for the first time in one of the decade's most awaited films, 'Brahmastra'. Fans of the couple can't wait for the D-day enough!
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Vaani Kapoor - Ayushmann Khurrana 

Ayushmann's first film post lockdown is a unique love story where he plays a cross functional athlete. The love story will see him share screen space for the first time with Vaani Kapoor. Their fresh chemistry is what has their director Abhishek Kapoor excited about the project!
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra-Rajkummar Rao

Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao are all set to entertain us in Netflix's next outing, 'The White Tiger'. In the movie, they both are playing an NRI couple, whose lives are changed after they travel to India from the US for business.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Akshay Kumar-Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor is playing the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar in the high-end espionage thriller 'Bellbottom'. In the movie, Kumar plays a RAW agent on the trail of a mystery and the film’s retro theme brings back the 80s rather convincingly.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Prabhas-Pooja Hegde

Prabhas & Pooja Hegde’s most awaited romantic saga, 'RadheShyam' has got fans excited ever since the first poster came out. The upcoming period drama is the story of eternal love from a different era. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

