Akshay Kumar cites 'creative differences' for backing out of 'Hera Pheri 3'

Undoubtedly, the 'Hera Pheri' franchise is among Akshay Kumar's best work in Bollywood so far. And, fans completely adored how the superstar played the role of Raju in the first two instalments of the franchise. However, sadly, the actor isn't planning to star in the third and final instalment of 'Hera Pheri' and instead of Kumar, Kartik Aaryan will play the titular role.

On Saturday, Kumar confirmed his exit from 'Hera Pheri' franchise and cited creative differences as the reason for not signing the third instalment. He said that the franchise has been a huge part of his life and journey in Bollywood and he is extremely sad about not being able to contribute to the upcoming instalment.

Speaking at HT Leadership Summit, Kumar said, "‘Hera Pheri’ has been a part of me. A lot of people have memories and even I have good memories of it. But I feel sad that we haven’t made the third part for so many years. The film was offered to me but I was not satisfied with the screenplay and the script. I was not happy with it."

"I have to do what people want to see. So I backed out. For me, ‘Hera Pheri’ is a part of life, my journey in a huge way. I’m equally sad about it and that I’m not able to do the third part. But I’m not happy with the way things have shaped up creatively," Kumar added.

Kumar shared screen space with veteran actors Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in the original 2000 film 'Hera Pheri', which went on to achieve the status of a cult comedy film. In 2006, we got a sequel to the film as 'Phir Hera Pheri', which was equally successful and made great numbers at the BO.

The third part of the franchise has been in the works for quite some time now. Earlier this week, Rawal confirmed that the film will soon go into production with Kartik Aaryan playing the role of Raju.

The reports of Aaryan replacing Kumar in 'Hera Pheri 3' was followed by hashtag #NoRajuNoHeraPheri trending on Twitter. Reacting to the trends, Kumar said while he is overwhelmed by his fans' love and affection, he won’t be featuring in the upcoming film.

"I saw some tweets saying ‘No Raju, no Hera Pheri’. As much as hurt they feel, I’m hurt as well. It’s sad thing but they kept this topic trending on social media and I want to thank them. I realise the length and breadth of my fan following now. They love me so much but I apologise to them that I won’t be doing ‘Hera Pheri’,” he added.

Also read: Ranveer Singh gets honoured with Etoile d’Or award at Marrakech International Film Festival

Back in 2019 at HT Leadership Summit, Kumar had stated that he would renounce his Canadian passport with an Indian one because of the backlash he had been receiving, following a controversy over his citizenship. When he was quizzed about the status of his Indian passport in the latest edition of HT Summit, the 55-year-old revealed that he has completed the process of renouncing his Canadian citizenship.

"Having a Canadian passport doesn’t mean that I’m less of an Indian. I’m very much Indian…. I applied for it. But then the pandemic happened and everything stopped for 2.5 years. I have got my letter of renouncing and very soon my new passport will come," Kumar said.