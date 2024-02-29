Ajay Devgn's whodunit thriller Drishyam to get a Hollywood adaptation

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam is one of those movies that are meant to be watched again and again. The Hindi version of the edge-of-the-seat thriller is based on the Malayalam thriller of the same name starring South Indian star Mohanlal.

The part 1 and 2 of the film have been termed as one of the best mystery thrillers ever made in Indian cinema. After roaring success at the Indian box office, the movie is now set for a Hollywood remake.

The deal has been done between the Panorama Studio, who have joined hands with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films to acquire rights of ‘Drishyam’ 1 & 2 in Hollywood.

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman and MD, of Panorama Studios, said in a Press conference. ''Drishyam's clever narrative has a universal appeal and we are keen to celebrate this story with audiences worldwide. We are very happy to collaborate with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films to create this story in English for Hollywood. After Korea and Hollywood, our mission is to produce Drishyam in 10 countries in the next three to five years”.

Mike Karz and Bill Bindley of Gulfstream Pictures said in a joint statement, “We are very happy to collaborate with Panorama Studios and JOAT Films on an English language adaptation of ‘Drishyam.’ The film is a timeless thriller that has entranced audiences across the globe. We can't wait to bring the movie to fans here in the U.S."

Last year, producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak announced the Korean remake of the whodunit thriller at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

More about the Drishyam franchise

Drishyam is the story of a common man named Vijay Salgaonkars in Goa, who is living a happy life with his wife and two daughters. However, his life goes upside down when his daughter accidentally kills a teenage boy Sam, who was molestating her. To save his family, Vijay goes to every extent. Both the first and second parts of the movie garnered rave reviews from the audience and critics alike.