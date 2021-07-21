Aishwarya Rai Bachchan drops intense first poster of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared the first look of Mani ratman’s upcoming, two-part period drama ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. For her role, Aishwarya will be sharing the scree space with South Indian star Karthi.



In the poster, a sword & shield can be seen with a fire stripe piercing through the shield in the centre. Ash—as she is known in Bollywood—dropped the first poster on Instagram and captioned it as, “The Golden Era comes to Life Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan ?PS1.”

For the uninitiated, Ponniyin Selvan is a Tamil period drama co-written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam. Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam. The film's music will be composed by AR Rahman.



It is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period-based fiction novel by the same name.

‘Ponniyin Selvan’ also features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in lead roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in parallel roles.