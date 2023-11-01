LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan @50: Reliving her mic-drop response to David Letterman

New DelhiEdited By: Kshitij Mohan RawatUpdated: Nov 01, 2023, 03:02 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 50 today. Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Aishwarya Rai, a renowned Indian actress and former Miss World, celebrated her 50th birthday amid significant media attention. During her career, a remarkable moment occurred on The Late Show with David Letterman in 2005. Letterman asked her if she still lived with her parents, to which Aishwarya responded with grace and intelligence.

Aishwarya Rai, one of India's most celebrated actresses and former Miss World, celebrated her 50th birthday with much fanfare and media attention. Among the many highlights of her illustrious career, one incident stands out in which her sharp response countered David Letterman's question about Indians living with their parents.

This memorable encounter took place during Aish's appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman in 2005. Aish was promoting her film Bride and Prejudice at the time, and during the interview, Letterman, senior talk show host known for his quick wit and sometimes provocative questions, posed a rather stereotypical and controversial query: "Do you still live with your parents? Is this common in India?"

×

trending now

Aish's response to this question showcased her intelligence, grace, and ability to fearlessly challenge stereotypes. ''It is fine to live with your parents because it is also common in India that we don’t have to make appointments with our parents for dinner," quipped Aish.

In response, Letterman took the rejoinder in its stride, saying, "I think we've learned something tonight."

This interaction between Aish and Letterman became a talking point in the days that followed and even now surfaces on online platforms, social media and forums. Clearly, Aish's response struck a chord with many. It illustrated the importance of challenging stereotypes and misconceptions about different cultures that are prevalent in the Western world. It conveyed that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to family life and no system is entirely flawless.

author

Kshitij Mohan Rawat

Kshitij is a Senior Sub-Editor in WION's Entertainment section. He reviews, writes features and opinion pieces about latest movie and TV releases. He has been a movie and TV buff for most of his life. In his free time, he likes reading and gaming. He has previously worked with Indian Express.

RELATED

Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge spotted together, fuelling romance rumours

Halloween hits Hollywood strike as actors boycott Barbie costumes

Production behind Andhadhun to make film/show on Sidhu Moose Wala's life

Topics