Aishwarya Rai Bachchan @50: Reliving her mic-drop response to David Letterman

Aishwarya Rai, one of India's most celebrated actresses and former Miss World, celebrated her 50th birthday with much fanfare and media attention. Among the many highlights of her illustrious career, one incident stands out in which her sharp response countered David Letterman's question about Indians living with their parents.

This memorable encounter took place during Aish's appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman in 2005. Aish was promoting her film Bride and Prejudice at the time, and during the interview, Letterman, senior talk show host known for his quick wit and sometimes provocative questions, posed a rather stereotypical and controversial query: "Do you still live with your parents? Is this common in India?"

Aish's response to this question showcased her intelligence, grace, and ability to fearlessly challenge stereotypes. ''It is fine to live with your parents because it is also common in India that we don’t have to make appointments with our parents for dinner," quipped Aish.

In response, Letterman took the rejoinder in its stride, saying, "I think we've learned something tonight."

This interaction between Aish and Letterman became a talking point in the days that followed and even now surfaces on online platforms, social media and forums. Clearly, Aish's response struck a chord with many. It illustrated the importance of challenging stereotypes and misconceptions about different cultures that are prevalent in the Western world. It conveyed that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to family life and no system is entirely flawless.