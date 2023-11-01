Aishwarya Rai Bachchan @ 50: Jodhaa Akbar to Raincoat, top 10 performances

Written By: Kshitij Mohan Rawat Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

Today, we celebrate a remarkable milestone in the life and career of one of India's most iconic and beloved actresses: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Through her beauty, skill, and elegance, she has left a lasting impression on millions. As we honour this momentous occasion, let's take a moment to reminisce about the unforgettable performances of Aish. Here are her 10 best films.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

Aishwarya played Nandini, a young woman who becomes the object of affection for two men. Her portrayal was praised for its innocence, emotional depth, and the chemistry she shared with her co-stars Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn. Aishwarya's performance earned her a Filmfare Award for Best Actress.



(Photograph: Others )

Devdas (2002)

Aishwarya played the iconic character of Paro in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Her ethereal beauty, emotional intensity, and chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan, who played Devdas, were widely appreciated. The film received critical acclaim and was India's entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars.



(Photograph: Others )

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

In this historical drama, Aishwarya portrayed Jodha Bai, the Rajput princess who marries Emperor Akbar, played by Hrithik Roshan. Aishwarya's performance was celebrated for its elegance, grace, and strength as she held her own in the grandeur of the film.



(Photograph: Others )

Raincoat (2004)

Aishwarya played Neeru, a woman who reunites with a former lover in this critically acclaimed Bengali film directed by Rituparno Ghosh. Her performance was characterised by subtlety, vulnerability, and depth.



(Photograph: Others )

Guru (2007)

Aishwarya played Sujata, the supportive wife of a self-made industrialist, portrayed by Abhishek Bachchan. Her role showcased the nuances of a woman who stands by her husband through thick and thin. Aishwarya's chemistry with Abhishek and her performance were noteworthy.



(Photograph: Others )

Chokher Bali (2003)

In this Bengali film directed by Rituparno Ghosh, Aishwarya played the complex character of Binodini. Her performance was praised for its portrayal of a woman caught in a web of emotions and societal norms.



(Photograph: Others )

Dhoom 2 (2006)

While primarily an action-packed role, Aishwarya's portrayal of Sunehri was notable for her glamorous appearance and her ability to blend action with style. Her dance sequences and chemistry with Hrithik Roshan were a highlight of the film.



(Photograph: Others )

Provoked (2006)

Aishwarya played Kiranjit Ahluwalia, a real-life survivor of domestic abuse who takes a stand against her abuser. Her portrayal of Kiranjit's transformation and her struggles in the face of adversity were emotionally powerful.



(Photograph: Others )

Taal (1999)

Aishwarya played Mansi, a village girl with dreams of becoming a successful singer. Her innocence and charm in the film were notable, and her dance sequences, especially in the song Taal Se Taal Mila, became iconic.

(Photograph: Others )