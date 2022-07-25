After Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal get death threats, police register case

Bollywood's lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who tied the knot in December 2021, have reportedly received death threats on social media platforms and a case has been registered against the culprits. According to a tweet by news agency ANI, it is not known what the threats said but a case has been registered at the Santacruz Police Station against the owner of the social media account.

In May, actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan also received a death threat letter. The letter stated that the father-son duo would meet the same fate as singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in Mansa district.

After the letter was reported to the police, Salman and his family's security was enhanced. Investigators had suggested that the Bishnoi gang had a role in sending the threat letter and they wanted to extort money from Bollywood personalities.

Salman met newly-appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar o Friday at the latter's office in south Mumbai. According to a report by News18, the Bollywood actor had submitted a written application to the Police seeking a weapon license for his own protection after getting death threat letters. And, according to the same publication, his recent visit to the headquarters was in the context of the license.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker also received a death threat letter in June. Mumbai Police registered a case and started investigating the matter after the actress reported the incident.

