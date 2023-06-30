Adipurush leaked online before OTT debut? Read to know more

Om Raut directorial Adipurush has been in the news ever since it was released theatrically. While the film has some great visuals (read VFX), the film lacks in dialogues and visual representation of Hindu epic Ramayana starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles, according to netizens. Now a rumour has started circulating that Adipurush has been attacked by hackers and that it has gotten leaked online before its original digital release.

Adipurush leaked online?

Sources close to the film have however refuted these rumours. But this means that the makers are working double time to bring the film to its digital audience sooner than decided. Produced under the T-Series and Retrophiles banner, Adipurush will soon be headed for its OTT release.

Where to watch Adipurush online?

There is, however, no clarity on which streaming giant has grabbed the rights for the film. Before the film’s theatrical release, it was hinted that Amazon Prime Video has bagged the digital rights to the film for a whopping Rs 250 crores. New reports suggest that not Prime but Netflix has bagged the rights. There is no official announcement on the same at the moment.