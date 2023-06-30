Adipurush leaked online before OTT debut? Read to know more
Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is pegged as one of the most expensive Indian films of the recent. Makers are worried they will lose on money if hackers leak the film online before original digital debut of Prabhas starrer.
Om Raut directorial Adipurush has been in the news ever since it was released theatrically. While the film has some great visuals (read VFX), the film lacks in dialogues and visual representation of Hindu epic Ramayana starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles, according to netizens. Now a rumour has started circulating that Adipurush has been attacked by hackers and that it has gotten leaked online before its original digital release.
Adipurush leaked online?
Sources close to the film have however refuted these rumours. But this means that the makers are working double time to bring the film to its digital audience sooner than decided. Produced under the T-Series and Retrophiles banner, Adipurush will soon be headed for its OTT release.
Where to watch Adipurush online?
There is, however, no clarity on which streaming giant has grabbed the rights for the film. Before the film’s theatrical release, it was hinted that Amazon Prime Video has bagged the digital rights to the film for a whopping Rs 250 crores. New reports suggest that not Prime but Netflix has bagged the rights. There is no official announcement on the same at the moment.
Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and is based on the epic Ramayana by Valmiki. The screenplay for Adipurush is written by Om Raut, while the dialogues are penned by Manoj Muntashir. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, under T-Series Films and Retrophiles’ banners.
The cast includes Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage. The cinematography is by Karthik Palani, and the editing is done by Apurva Motiwale Sahai and Ashish Mhatre. The music is composed by Sanchit Balhara, Ankit Balhara, Ajay-Atul, and Sachet–Parampara.
