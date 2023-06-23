Adipurush box office collection: Film witnesses major slump on day 7

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush may have had an impressive start at the box office but a week later, the film is facing a major slump in its collection. The film opened to impressive numbers and earned over Rs 3 billion in the first three days of its release. However, on the seventh day of release, the Prabhas starrer could only manage to earn Rs 55 million across all languages, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The Hindi collection has witnessed a drop on the sixth day of its release and the film has so far earned over Rs 2 billion at the domestic box office. While the earnings are low, it still is the second highest grosser of the year in India after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan which made over Rs 5 billion just in the domestic market.

As per trade analysts, Adipurush’s net worldwide collection after seven days in theatres stands at Rs 3.7 billion. As per the film's producer T-Series, the film has grossed worldwide over Rs 4 billion in six days of its release. The film was reportedly made on a budget of over Rs 500 crore.

Why the slump in Adipurush earnings?



Directed by Om Raut, the film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayan. The film's dialogues were deemed as controversial by many and makers ultimately had to replace a few lines in the film. The ticket prices were also slashed to accommodate more people in theatres but the move has not benefitted the film much. Adipurush has also faced negative publicity on social media which has also affected its performance at the box office.



Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage in pivotal roles.