A vision in white! Priyanka Chopra looked all-glam in white gown at MAMI Film Festival 2023
Priyanka Chopra landed at Mumbai Airport on Friday morning (Oct 27). She arrived without her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The Citadel star was spotted at the airport in a casual look, wearing a black crop top, grey pants and a long shrug.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas was a vision in white! A few hours after Chopra landed in Mumbai, India, the diva stepped out to attend the opening night of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).
Priyanka, who is the chairperson of the film festival, looked gorgeous in the white glittery dress with gold detailing. The diva showed off her toned body in the halter neckline dress by Tony Ward. Her oversized coat added more glamour to her look. She kept her hair simple as she tied it in a sleek bun. However, her makeup was minimal, with bold eyeliner and smoky eye shadow.
Chopra accessorised her look with diamond jewellery and a serpentine bracelet, which was the highlight of her look.
Sharing the photos of her, Priyanka wrote, "Opening night. Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival @mumbaifilmfestival."
Some other prominent stars who attended the film festival were Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, and Aditi Rao Hyadri among others.
Kareena looked breathtaking in the black and pink kaftan dress. Meanwhile, Sonam took the glam factor a notch higher with her black velvet dress with stone detailing at the bottom.
On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Love Again co-starring Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. She will next be seen in Heads of State. The film also stars John Cena and Idris Elba.