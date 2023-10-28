A vision in white! Priyanka Chopra looked all-glam in white gown at MAMI Film Festival 2023

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was a vision in white! A few hours after Chopra landed in Mumbai, India, the diva stepped out to attend the opening night of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Priyanka, who is the chairperson of the film festival, looked gorgeous in the white glittery dress with gold detailing. The diva showed off her toned body in the halter neckline dress by Tony Ward. Her oversized coat added more glamour to her look. She kept her hair simple as she tied it in a sleek bun. However, her makeup was minimal, with bold eyeliner and smoky eye shadow.