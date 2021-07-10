A smoking hot Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives us a tour of her new restaurant in NYC. We are distracted by her

Global star-entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s latest pictures from inside her Indian restaurant ‘Sona’ is all things glitz and glamour.



The ‘We Can Be Heroes’ wore a white, high-slit dress and finished the look golden hoops, a simple neckpiece in the same colour and sky-high golden heels. To keep the look casual and chic, she wore her hair in a loose topknot and can be seen posing for her in-house photographer and is all smiles in the photos.



“Timeless India all within the heart of New York City. So much love for @sonanewyork,” she captioned the post that she has shared on Instagram which has been liked by over two million fans. Check out the post:



In one of her earlier posts—dressed in a neon green palazzo pants and white-and-sky blue shirt, Priyanka can be seen gorging on some classic ‘gol gappas’: a popular bite-size chaat consisting of a hollow, crispy-fried puffed ball that is filled with potato, chickpeas, onions, spices, and flavoured water, usually tamarind or mint, and popped into one's mouth whole. She had captioned the post as, “cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City.” Check out the post:



On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for her spy series 'Citadel' in London which also stars ‘Rocketman’ actor Richard Madden in a pivotal role. The actress will also be seen in the fourth installment of the popular franchise ‘Matrix’ titled ‘Matrix 4’ alongside Keanu Reeves, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith, among others. Priyanka also has another romcom with Mindy Kaling in the making and a biopic on controversial cult figure Ma Anand Sheela (of ‘Wild Wild Country’ fame) and another series with Amazon that she is executive producing with her husband.