Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput is charming in 'Dil Bechara' title track

There has been a lot of buzz around Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film ‘Dil Bechara’ title track that is sung and composed by AR Rahman.

The song features Sushant Singh Rajput and you cannot miss on the late actor’s energy as he dances effortlessly.

The video of the song shows Sushant dancing during a college function and he looks his part.

The song is sung and composed by AR Rahman. The lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Sushant Singh Rajput's doppelganger takes the internet by storm; watch his videos

Sanjay Leela Bhansali had offered 'Ramleela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat' to Sushant Singh Rajput: Reports

The song is choreographed by Farah Khan, who reportedly did not charge a fee.

Watch the song here:

The film ‘Dil Bechara’ is directed by Mukesh Chhabra. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput for the last time with newcomer Sanjana Sanghi. It will release digitally on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

Bollywood stars who are making their debut in the OTT space in 2020