Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta urges PM Modi to scan the whole case, says 'expecting justice to prevail'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Saturday penned down a note, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the entire case. Seeking justice for her late brother, Shweta has been sharing a lot of updates on her social media handles.



After her father levelled serious allegations against actor Rhea Chakraborty, she had written, "If truth doesn`t matter, nothing ever will. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput".

Also read: Ankita Lokhande opens up about Sushant Singh Rajput: He was a successful man, work was not the reason for his death



Earlier today, Shweta penned a note tagging Prime Minister Modi which reads, "Dear sir, somehow my heart says that you stand with and for the truth. We are from a very simple family. My brother had no godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in sanitised way and no evidence are tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail."

"I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India`s judicial system and expect justice at any cost. @narendramodi @PMOIndia #JusticeForSushant #SatyamevaJayate", she further added.

On Friday, Shweta had taken to Instagram to post a photo of Rajput's whiteboard in which he had written down his plan from June 29, 2020, which includes starting workout sessions and transcendental meditation.

"Bhai's White Board where he was planning to start his workout and transcendental meditation from 29th June daily. So he was planning ahead. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput", she wrote.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's father claims Rs 15 crore transferred from his bank account in FIR



Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. According to the Maharashtra police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.